Former Captain Mohammad Azharuddin Has His Say On Kohli & Rohit

The cricketer-turned-politician pointed out that the absence of Rohit from the Test series and now Kohli's break from the ODI series will lead to unnecessary speculation about rift in the squad.



"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming Test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin tweeted.



The former Lok Sabha member's remarks come after Kohli asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break in January to spend some time with his family.