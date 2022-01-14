Dia Mirza Shares a Picture From Miss India Days With Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and Dia Mirza during Miss India 2000.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Dia Mirza shared a throwback picture from her Miss India days which also features Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. She captioned the post, “Throwing it back to the year 2000,” and Lara Dutta commented, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on.”
Priyanka Chopra went on to win the Miss World title and Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe that year. Dia Mirza won the title for Miss Asia Pacific.
In February 2020, Priyanka had posted a throwback picture from the time she won ‘Miss World at 18!’ She captioned the picture, “#TBT Miss World at 18! The turn of the millennium...the year 2000! Wow. It feels like just yesterday I was living this dream."
Priyanka added, "Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve.”
On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Lara Dutta was recently seen in the film BellBottom as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.
Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel along with Richard Madden. The series will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. She was also part of The Matrix Resurrections as Sati and has finished shooting for Jim Strouse’s Text For You. Priyanka also stars in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
