Dia Mirza Shares a Picture From Miss India Days With Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

Priyanka added, "Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains as strong and is at the core of everything I do. I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve.”

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Lara Dutta was recently seen in the film BellBottom as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi and in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel along with Richard Madden. The series will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. She was also part of The Matrix Resurrections as Sati and has finished shooting for Jim Strouse’s Text For You. Priyanka also stars in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.