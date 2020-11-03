Poonam Sapra AKA 'Mother With Sign’ Is Every Desi Mom Ever


Move over ‘Dude With Sign’ because we have our own desi version and she’s amazing!
Quint NEON
Poonam Sapra AKA Mother With Sign' Is Every Desi Mom Ever | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)
What Do You Meme

Move over Instagram's famous 'Dude With Sign', we have our own desi mom version and she's WAY cooler. Poonam Sapra, the face and star of Instagram account 'Mother With Sign' is a real-life mommy to comedian Pranav Sapra and together they're spreading all kinds of joy on the platform with their signboards.

The Instagram account @motherwithsign features Poonam posing with a signboad in her hand and an expression that's both adorable and amusing! Poonam is sometimes funny, other times witty and most times downright savage. In short, she's every desi mom ever.

Check it out!

Guilty!
Better now than never.
#TrueStory
'Baghban' has to be every desi parent's favourite film!
Hard relate.
The only truth that matters.
Attacked.
Who's gonna tell her?
Desi moms are the real winners.
Also read: 25 Years of 'DDLJ': SRK, Kajol's Statue To Be Unveiled in London

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT