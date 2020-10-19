25 Years of 'DDLJ': SRK, Kajol's Statue To Be Unveiled in London

Aditya Chopra's debut film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge gave us one of the most celebrated onscreen couples of Bollywood, Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol).

The statue will depict a scene that was shot in the heart of the city. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's statue will be the latest addition to the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail that includes installations of Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Gene Kelly from Singin' in the Rain (1952) and Wonder Woman.

Mark Williams, destination marketing director, Heart of London Business Alliance, told mid-day that the statue is a fitting tribute to the iconic film. "The statue of Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will also celebrate the worldwide popularity of Bollywood". The installation is scheduled to be unveiled next year in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

(With inputs from mid-day)