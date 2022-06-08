‘We Respect Religious Sentiments of Muslims, Just Not of Those Living in India’

Potatoes gonna potate, haters gonna hate.
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
Aap chronology samajhiye.
Communally-charged hate speech...hate speech...hate speech...cool cool cool.
Hate speech gets backlash from powerful allies?
Uh oh...we're against hate speech. "We respect everyone's religious sentiments."
Except...you know...
...except the sentiments of Indian Muslims. Yeah, citizens of India. Yep.
