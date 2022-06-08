‘We Respect Religious Sentiments of Muslims, Just Not of Those Living in India’

A Kaafi Real cartoon by The Quint that asks, "So, whose sentiments is it about anyway?"
Aroop Mishra & Meghnad Bose
NEON
Published:

Potatoes gonna potate, haters gonna hate.

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

Aap chronology samajhiye.

Communally-charged hate speech...hate speech...hate speech...cool cool cool.

Hate speech gets backlash from powerful allies?

Uh oh...we're against hate speech. "We respect everyone's religious sentiments."

Except...you know...

Potatoes gonna potate, haters gonna hate.

...except the sentiments of Indian Muslims. Yeah, citizens of India. Yep.

