The Bulldozers Aren’t Just Breaking Javed Mohammad’s House, but Rule of Law Too

It's not just Javed Mohammad's house in Prayagraj that the bulldozers are breaking...
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
What they'll tell you: Bulldozers have demolished the house of student activist Afreen Fatima and Welfare Party leader Javed Mohammad, one day after the UP Police named Javed as a "mastermind" of the 10 June violence in Prayagraj.
Down with it, eh?
