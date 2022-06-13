The Bulldozers Aren’t Just Breaking Javed Mohammad’s House, but Rule of Law Too

A Kaafi Real cartoon on all that is under attack from the bulldozers.
Aroop Mishra & Meghnad Bose
It's not just Javed Mohammad's house in Prayagraj that the bulldozers are breaking...

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

What they'll tell you: Bulldozers have demolished the house of student activist Afreen Fatima and Welfare Party leader Javed Mohammad, one day after the UP Police named Javed as a "mastermind" of the 10 June violence in Prayagraj.

What they won't tell you: It's not just Javed Mohammad's house that the bulldozers are breaking...

Down with it, eh?

They're breaking the rule of law in the country too.
