Imtiaz Ali Decodes ‘Veera’s Outburst’ Scene From Alia Bhatt’s ‘Highway'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali spoke to The Quint about a crucial scene in his film Highway, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda.

Talking about shooting the scene wherein Alia’s character Veera opens up to her family about being sexually abused as a child, Imtiaz said, “This particular scene was shot at the end. This girl (Alia) surprised me with every scene she did. She was extremely young but she got it and she knew what was supposed to be done.”