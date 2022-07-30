Imtiaz Ali Decodes the ‘Naadan Parindey’ Scene From Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who made his Bollywood directorial debut with directorial debut with Socha Na Tha, went on to make several memorable films like Rockstar, Jab We Met, and Highway.

In this video for The Quint, the filmmaker decodes the 'Naadan Parindey' scene from Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. Talking about the scene wherein Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan (or JJ) gets arrested, Imtiaz Ali said, "Jordan has just been arrested and he's being taken away after having been beaten up or something and he just shows the middle finger."