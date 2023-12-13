Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' Disappoints With Its One-Dimensional Characters

For me, this ability to capture authentic human emotions and craft characters with depth has been a hallmark of her work. Her films are testaments to her talent in portraying layered characters with depth and shades. Whether it's the aspirational struggles of Sona in Luck by Chance, the trepidations of Aisha in Dil Dhadakne Do or the raw authenticity of Safeena and Murad in Gully Boy, Akhtar has always demonstrated a keen understanding of human complexity. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for her Archies adaptation, where the characters, despite the meticulously recreated 1960s world, lack the emotional resonance that has become synonymous with Akhtar's filmmaking prowess.