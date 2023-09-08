Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jawan Box Office Day 1: SRK's Film Scripts History, Collects ₹ 75 Crore

Jawan Box Office Day 1: SRK's Film Scripts History, Collects ₹ 75 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan is helmed by Atlee.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Jawan'. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Jawan'.&nbsp;</p></div>

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan was released on 7 September. The film scripted history with its box office numbers. Other than collecting a whooping ₹75 crore, as per early estimates, cine-goers also flocked to the theatres as early as 6 am to catch King Khan's film. The release of the film, in short, was no less than a celebration.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹75 crore in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. It earned ₹65 crore nett in Hindi, ₹5 crore nett in Tamil and ₹5 crore nett in Telugu. The report further touted that the film is the highest opening day Hindi nett of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Jawan stars Nayanthra, Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. The is directed by Atlee and has created a frenzy at the box office.

Also ReadShah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Jawan' Leaked Online Hours After Release

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT