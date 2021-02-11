Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: What's The Obsession All About?

Just as not everyone's the same size generally, not every woman can end up being the same post-birth too. According to some forums, there are women who lose most part of the pregnancy weight in 6 weeks post birth. And some others shed the rest of the weight gained while breastfeeding. But it's not a one size fits all.

There are many who struggle with losing the pregnancy weight and the belly. In some cases, stress also affects the body adversely and can throw up the normal functioning.

So why make celeb moms the image of what post-pregnancy bodies must look like?