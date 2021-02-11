Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: What's The Obsession All About?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just had a baby girl, and one picture post Anushka's delivery has sent the internet wondering about the BIG question.
"How did she manage to lose all the pregnancy weight?"
A look at some of the forums where new moms discuss all the "new mom" things, this is a popular question. How did you lose weight? What was your postpartum weight loss like? Why is mine so less? Why have I lost so much weight?
There's no rulebook, is what it looks like. Yes, childbirth is the single most beautiful thing human body can experience, but even today, why is pregnancy weight such a discussion?
Anushka Sharma posted this picture and the people in the comments section started to talk about her weight.
"Were you even pregnant?," someone commented.
Remember when Kareena Kapoor Khan was pregnant with Taimur and she made an appearance on Koffee With Karan in her final trimester? Many commented on the weight gain and applauded her "confidence" for making an appearance on national television.
Even today, as she is about to welcome her second child, Kareena doesn't give two hoots about pregnancy weight gain. The actor makes appearances for paps and still has us all swooning over her.
Most women put on weight when they are pregnant, in fact it's healthy to put on weight is what the doctors will tell you. Fat storage is needed to prepare for childbirth and the body retains water, fluids more than usual. When you're supporting a growing human inside you, wonder why weight gain will even be a question to ask? There's so much that the body goes through during those crucial months.
But even then, you'll see diet charts that dictate the number of calories that a woman must take during the various months in order to keep a check on the weight. Some will even suggest cutting off certain food groups.
It's not just Anushka that people lauded for getting back in shape, something similar went down with Kalki Koechlin as well. Soon after she delivered her baby, the actor posted a picture of her getting back to her fitness routine and people on social media thought that was the opportune moment to ask her about her "flat belly" post childbirth.
Just as not everyone's the same size generally, not every woman can end up being the same post-birth too. According to some forums, there are women who lose most part of the pregnancy weight in 6 weeks post birth. And some others shed the rest of the weight gained while breastfeeding. But it's not a one size fits all.
There are many who struggle with losing the pregnancy weight and the belly. In some cases, stress also affects the body adversely and can throw up the normal functioning.
So why make celeb moms the image of what post-pregnancy bodies must look like?
