Was Nervous & Jittery the First Time I was Becoming a Mom: Kareena

From flaunting washboard abs to showing off her baby bump Kareena Kapoor celebrates her body in every shape. Kareena is almost ready to welcome her second child. The actor is enjoying her pregnancy, while working and spending time with family. However, one thing that Kareena never misses is working out.

The Quint spoke to her after she did a photoshoot for the athleisure collection of the sports brand PUMA - Studio Line by PUMA. Kareena broke some pregnancy myths and revealed her prenatal workout regime.