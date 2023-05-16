Marriage Equality: These Headlines Show Traditional Marriages Need Critique

Not Marriage Equality, Traditional Indian Marriages Are In Need Of Most Critique
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of child abuse, marital rape and dowry harassment.)
From the Central government to various religious bodies, opponents of marriage equality are happy to reject civil liberties for queer citizens, citing the toll it will take on traditional Indian marriages.
As India's LGBTQIA+ citizens awaits the highly-anticipated verdict by the Supreme Court on the historic marriage equality hearings, here are some headlines that show that it's the traditional marriages that need most critique. Take a look:
