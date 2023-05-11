As Marriage Equality Hearing Concludes, 8 Voices That Must Be Heard

Amidst all the queerphobic noise, and as we await the verdict, here are voices that must be amplified right now.
(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
As the Supreme Court concludes the historic Marriage Equality hearings, several government and bureaucratic bodies have expressed strong opposition to the LGBTQIA+ community’s fight for equal civil liberties and fundamental rights.
Amidst all the queerphobic noise, and as we await the verdict, here are 8 sane voices that must be amplified right now:
Over 8,000 mental health practitioners issued a statement in support of queer marriages and other civil liberties for LGBTQIA+ couples.
The DCPCR filed an application and moved the Supreme Court supporting LGBTQ+ unions and queer parenting.
In an open letter to the Chief Justice of India, over 400 parents of queer Indians requested the court to grant marriage equality to their children.
Over 30 queer and allied groups across Indian law schools issued a statement condemning the Bar Council's negative plea and standing in solidarity.
Over 50 queer collectives in colleges and universities across India issued an open letter to the Supreme Court, demanding the right to marry and to build a family.
The Pink List India, an archival organisation that tracks Indian politicians' stance on LGBTQIA+ rights, recently released an open letter signed by over 80 drag artists across the country.
Backed by the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, more than 100 activists and organisations in Jharkhand issued a statement in favour of the LGBTQIA+ community's fight for marriage equality.
In an open letter to CJI Chandrachud, over hundred queer teens and adolescents urged the five-judge panel to pass a favourable judgement for the sake of their futures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)