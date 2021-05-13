Things to Keep in Mind While Watching Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ Online

Salman Khan’s Radhe is finally out!

Unfortunately, despite the promises the actor made to single screen owners across India, the team had to resort to an online release as the second wave of COVID grips the country.

In a recent chat with publications, Khan apologised to single screen owners because he wasn’t able to hold on to the release for longer.

This big Eid offering was supposed to release in 2020 on Eid and was pushed to this year.

And now that the film is out, here are a few things Salman fans and others can keep in mind when watching Radhe online.