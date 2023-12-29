Bollywood Actors Reflect on Unrealistic Beauty Standards and Societal Pressures

In today's era dominated by social media, the pervasive pressure to maintain a certain appearance is widely acknowledged. Several Bollywood actors actively express their views on this matter, both on social platforms and in interviews.

Whether it's Bhumi Pednekar, who grew up hating her looks; Vijay Varma, actively reducing the stigma and normalizing his vitiligo; or Richa Chadha, calling out the hypocrisy of those who once criticized actors' appearances in their articles but are now vocal about #BodyPositivity— actors have often discussed in interviews with The Quint about how they navigate evolving standards and societal pressures surrounding beauty.

Here's a compilation of all the interviews.