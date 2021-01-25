I Watched 'The White Tiger' & Have a Few Things to Tell the Makers

Okay, I get that this film has been adapted from Aravind Adiga's award-winning novel of the same name but Balram’s voice over in the film almost looks like a long book reading session, the visuals literally showing what is being said.

Let’s not even get started on the dialogues in this film. “My master does not do these things. He’s a good man”, says Balram to another driver on his first day in Delhi. Do we know anyone who talks like that IRL? No! Boss bolo na, boss!