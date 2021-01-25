I Watched 'The White Tiger' & Have a Few Things to Tell the Makers

... and if you wanted Rajkummar Rao’s character Ashok to have an American accent, if it was absolutely necessary, you should have cast Abhishek or Saif maybe? Honestly, it would have been way easier for the dialect coach (doubt there was one) too. YouTube any of their interviews and you’ll know what we mean.
Remember Parasite, a Korean film that took home the most awards at Oscars 2020? The world watched this masterpiece with subtitles. It was one of those few movies that were appreciated by both critics and the audience. Why did the makers not take a lesson from that film? No matter how “desi” the character is, he can and does converse in English when he wants to with a lot of ease. Angrez chale gaye, angrezi ka obsession chhodd gaye!
The only bits that seem a little authentic are the ones of Balram (a character brilliantly performed by Adarsh Gourav) in his village, Laxmangarh. Why? Because thankfully, the makers didn’t make Balram’s ‘granny’ speak in English.
Ashok: Why do you hit the servants? In America, they can sue you for that.
Ashok’s rich landlord father: This is not America, son.
Seriously, is there a special course in the American Universities that teaches people to be... humans? At least that’s what the makers want us to believe. The only two people in the film who care about the poor or are empathetic towards them are America-returned, Ashok and Pinky.
Okay, I get that this film has been adapted from Aravind Adiga's award-winning novel of the same name but Balram’s voice over in the film almost looks like a long book reading session, the visuals literally showing what is being said.
Let’s not even get started on the dialogues in this film. “My master does not do these things. He’s a good man”, says Balram to another driver on his first day in Delhi. Do we know anyone who talks like that IRL? No! Boss bolo na, boss!
Rajkummar Rao’s character Ashok is as confused as his accent in the film. Sometimes compassionate, mostly numb and at times even hysterical for no particular reason. He likes Balram at one point, treats him like an equal but as his stay in India gets extended, his kindness fades away for no apparent reason - sangat ka asar? That’s the only justification.
A Hindu marrying a Christian is 'normal' in America, not in India.
A rich Hindu landlord will never employ a Muslim or even someone from a lower caste.
When a woman in India has a point of view, the husband should tell her that “this is not a place for her to talk.”
The makers want us to believe that Balram’s point of view is how the entire country thinks and lives. NOT TRUE! What’s worse? People outside of India believe this is the REAL India. NOT TRUE AGAIN! It’s more than just black and white but for these filmmakers, people in India either live in a high-rise or slums, nothing in between.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined