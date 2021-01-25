Poverty Porn, Saviour Complex: The White Tiger Caters to the West

From Apu in Simpsons to The White Tiger, films and shows showing India and Indians have sure come a long way. But with a strong, then controversial, book like The White Tiger why do films like these fail to have a grave impact on the Indian audiences?

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles, The White Tiger dropped on Netflix on 22 January. It was the most anticipated film for a long time and the great win came as Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took on the role as one of the producers of the film.