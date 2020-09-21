Emmys 2020: 'Succession', 'Schitt's Creek' Sweep Major Awards

The Emmys 2020 witnessed HBO's Succession take home the Outstanding Drama Series award. Succession also fetched the Outstanding Actor, (Drama) Award for Jeremy Strong and Outstanding Direction and Writing (Drama) awards. Netflix sitcom Schitt's Creek, which had 15 nominations, swept the comedy category with all of the seven top prizes.
Eugene Levy won Outstanding Actor (Comedy) for the show while Catherine O'Hara won Outstanding Actress (Comedy). Schitt's Creek fetched Eugene Levy's son Daniel Levy the Outstanding Director, Writer and Supporting Actor prizes.
Television personality Jimmy Kimmel was the host for this year's Emmys. He conducted the show online from a Los Angeles theatre owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's a complete list of winners in all major categories:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas,
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Reality Competition
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
Steph Green, Watchmen
Stephen Williams, Watchmen
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable
Anna Winger, Unorthodox
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Chris Mundy, Ozark
John Shiban, Ozark
Miki Johnson, Ozark
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
Ben Semanoff, Ozark
Alik Sakharov, Ozark
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek
Michael Schur, The Good Place
Tony McNamara, The Great
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows
Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Matt Shakman, The Great
James Burrows, Will and Grace
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt, Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Published: 21 Sep 2020,09:19 AM IST