Woman Who Spent $600k To Look Like Kim Kardashian Spends $120k to Detransition

Jennifer Pamplona, a an American model who went viral for spending $600,000 (approximately Rs 4 cr) to look like famous influencer Kim Kardashian is going viral yet again, this time, for trying to restore her original look.
According to The New York Times, Pamplona is paying about $120,000 (approximately Rs 95 lakh) to detransition. She went through almost 40 cosmetic surgeries in the course of 12 months in order to look like Kim Kardashian, and has changed her mind because she was only recognised by people for looking like a Kardashian.
Pamplona was 17 when she got her first surgery. This was also around the time Kim Kardashian had just started getting famous. Pamplona admits to developing an addiction after getting her initial surgeries and the fame that came with it.
“It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times,” she added.
However, the detransition has been anything but easy. Pamplona, who has spoken about battling body dysmorphia, has said that she encountered significant swelling and bruising, in addition to bleeding from her cheeks. But she is hopeful that things will get better post-transition. “The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore,” Pamplona said. “I am now who I wanted to be and I really now understand the meaning of life.”
Ms Jennifer has also teamed up with a Brazilian foundation to help others with body dysmorphia and has been posting photos of her detransition in order to educate more and more people about the dangers of cosmetic surgery.
