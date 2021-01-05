Agrima to Munawar: When Indian Comedians Were Targeted and Trolled

In the past few years we have seen the stand-up comic scene in India blossom. Every year new comedians join the profession, and India's stand-up comedy is undoubtedly one of the most vibrant across the world. But is it easy being a comedian in the country?

Comedians in India have been subjected to a lot of criticism for their jokes and what they choose to comment on. Religious and cultural references need to be treaded on carefully, and any political joke gone wrong can prove to be brutal for your career.

On Friday, 1 January, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for allegedly “insulting” Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu deities. Two days later, the Indore Police said that they do not have any video evidence to show that Faruqui had insulted Hindu deities during his performance at a cafe in the city, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Let's take a look at a few other examples of Indian comedians being targeted for their jokes: