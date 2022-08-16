Koffee With Karan Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra 'Manifests' Marrying Kiara Advani

Vicky Kaushal & Sidharth Malhotra grace the KWK couch in the 7th episode of the show.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the new teaser of his show, Koffee With Karan Season 7's seventh episode. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will be the guests on the show this time. The duo brings their Punjabi-ness to the couch, as they get candid with Karan's questions. They discuss Vicky's married life with Katrina Kaif and also address Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani.
In the teaser, Karan calls the episode a "momentous" one for Vicky Kaushal, as he admitted having a crush on Katrina Kaif, the last time he was on the show. Now he is married to the actor. Karan also jokes about Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and asks the actor about his future plans with her. The actors also react to some hilarious comments from their fans on their social media posts.
Taking to social media, the filmmaker shared the teaser of the very new 'Punjabi episode' and wrote, "They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around. Watch the seventh episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from 12:00am this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar."
The last guests on the show were actors Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, who graced the KWK couch with their hilarious camaraderie and unexpected revelations.
The seventh episode of the show will premiere on Thursday, 18 August on Disney+ Hotstar.