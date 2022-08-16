Kareena's Hilarious Post On Saif's Bday: 'Your Pout Is Way Better Than Mine'
Actor Saif Ali Khan turned 52 on Tuesday, 16 August.
Actor Saif Ali Khan turns 52, today (16 August). Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a hilarious picture of her actor-husband imitating her pout on Instagram and wrote, "Your pout is way better than mine."
The Jab We Met actor also wrote an adorable birthday wish for Saif, in the caption of her post.
Sharing two different pictures of Saif making faces in the car, Kareena wrote on her offical Instagram handle, "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way...These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine...What say guys? #BirthdayBoy #MySaifu."
Saba Pataudi also commented on the photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. May u achieve the heights you dream of and keep ... grinning!! Lots of love," while Amrita Arora commented, "Saifuuuuu" with heart emoticons.
Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan also wished her "Abba Jaan" and wrote heartfelt note for him. Sharing her adorable childhood photos with him, she captioned the post, "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape. #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter."
Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan Pataudi also shared a bunch of pictures with him, from the birthday celebration. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram)."co-
On the work front, Saif seems to have a busy schedule with his upcoming projects like Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, and Hrithik Roshan starrer-Vikram Vedha.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.