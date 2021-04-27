India Set an Example for the World on How NOT To Handle COVID-19

In January 2021, on numerous occasions, PM Narendra Modi emphasised on how efficiently India had been dealing with the pandemic, which has engulfed the world. We were reminded of how India had set an example for the world on how to handle the COVID-19 situation. Oh well.

Over three months later, a lot has changed. India’s second wave of coronavirus outbreak is the fastest-growing in the world, many states claim shortage of vaccine doses, and patients are struggling for oxygen and hospital beds in several parts of the country.