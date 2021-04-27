How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

In an address to the nation on April 6, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country had set an example before the world in tackling the pandemic. He praised the citizens' efforts in following the lockdown protocols and helping the country recover from the pandemic

Now, a year later, India has plunged into a severe and deadly second wave, one that has caught the attention of the global media. From The New York Times to the BBC, every major news outlet has shed light on the nation's worsening COVID crisis.