How the World Sees India and Its COVID Crisis

Here is how the global news media is reporting India's COVID19 response amid the deadly second wave.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Updated:

How the World Sees India and It's COVID Crisis

|

Photo Courtesy: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>How the World Sees India and It's COVID Crisis</p></div>

In an address to the nation on April 6, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country had set an example before the world in tackling the pandemic. He praised the citizens' efforts in following the lockdown protocols and helping the country recover from the pandemic

Now, a year later, India has plunged into a severe and deadly second wave, one that has caught the attention of the global media. From The New York Times to the BBC, every major news outlet has shed light on the nation's worsening COVID crisis.

Also Read‘PM Suffers From Overconfidence’: Global Media on India’s 2nd Wave

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 27 Apr 2021,10:50 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT