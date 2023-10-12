How The Viral 'I Hate My Girlfriend' Thread Exposes a Deep-Seated Problem

It is emblematic of a profound lack of empathy, maturity, and emotional intelligence, exposing how society has inadequately conditioned men to navigate their emotions and handle relationships.

Neither should heterosexual men get away with such profound contempt for women, nor should their partners or spouses be subjected to such blatant disregard for their mental and emotional well-being.

These deeply ingrained norms and expectations that have perpetuated misogyny must be challenged, both in the online and offline realms.