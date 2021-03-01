Golden Globe 2021 Was a Recap of All the Funny Zoom Calls Ever

Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor (Film) for his performance as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah. The 32-year-old British actor started to give his acceptance speech - except, he was on mute and realised only when presenter Laura Dern began accepting on his behalf.

"Is this on? Can you hear me now?", Daniel Kaluuya was heard saying as he un-muted himself.