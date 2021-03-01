Golden Globe 2021 Was a Recap of All the Funny Zoom Calls Ever

Tech goof ups, funny backgrounds and reactions...sums up the virtual 2021 Golden Globes.|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The past year went by attending all kinds of zoom meetings. Work calls, family calls, friends calls...and all on zoom. The Golden Globe 2021 award ceremony was also nothing but a fancy zoom meeting. And when you say zoom, it's bound to have all the goof ups. Here are some funny instances from the virtual award ceremony:
Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor (Film) for his performance as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah. The 32-year-old British actor started to give his acceptance speech - except, he was on mute and realised only when presenter Laura Dern began accepting on his behalf.
"Is this on? Can you hear me now?", Daniel Kaluuya was heard saying as he un-muted himself.
Bill Murray, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for On the Rocks, showed up in a bright and casual look which sent us back to the pre-COVID days when vacation was a thing. So did his accompanying beverage, a martini.
Jeff Daniels didn't win an acting Globe for his role in The Comey Rule, but the door-filled room sure was a winner of all the memes online.
Daniels himself commented on his casual clothing choice, tweeting, "Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a lifelong dream of going to an Awards Show wearing Carhartt.."
Olivia Colman didn't win a Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, but she was thrilled for the winner and her co-star, Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the show.
Not just that, many on Twitter coundln't stop talking about how Colman reacted when Sarah Paulson showed off her puppy, and Corrin brought out her cat. Or as one person said, "We are all Olivia Colman leaning forward to see the pets."
Mark Ruffalo accepted his trophy for Best Actor in Limited Series at the 2021 Golden Globes. After Mark's name was called, Keen (his son) excitedly popped onto the screen. Mark then kissed his wife Sunny on the cheek, as his daughter ran in to hug him.
Published: 01 Mar 2021,11:06 AM IST