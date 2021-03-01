Here's the Full List of Winners for The 78th Golden Globe Awards

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on 28 February (1 March in India). The live virtual ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The Crown swept major awards, winning in four of the six categories it was nominated for, including Best TV Series (Drama) and acting awards for Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson.

The supremely popular comedy Schitt's Creek clinched the Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy) as well as Best Actress (Musical/Comedy (TV)) for Catherine O'Hara.

Jodie Foster won Best Supporting Actress (Film) for The Mauritanian, while Chloe Zhao became the first ever woman to win the Best Director Golden Globe award for Nomadland. The film also won the Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Mmockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won in two major categories: Best Film - Musical/Comedy and Best Actor - Musical/Comedy (Film) for Sacha Baron Cohen. Late Chadwick Boseman was honoured for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Here's a full list of the winners: