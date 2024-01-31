From 'Lakshya' to 'Fighter', How Far Have We Come?

Bollywood has become increasingly obsessed with stories about Pakistan and Islamic terrorism. Such films and TV shows don’t form a monolith however, but exist on a spectrum. From those high on “josh” like Uri (2019), Bhuj (2021), and Gadar 2 (2023), to rarer, more nuanced films like Raazi (2018), which highlight the pitfalls of war and avoid harmful generalisations about the “enemy”. From explicitly anti-Muslim cinema like The Kashmir Files (2022) and The Kerala Story (2023), to more subtly Islamophobic ones like Sooryavanshi (2021), Mission Majnu (2022), and Indian Police Force (2023) that also include token “Good Muslim” characters. There is a range, yes, but cumulatively, the ubiquity of these kinds of stories reflects a larger, muscular Hindu nationalism which peddles prejudice against not only Pakistan but also Indian Muslims. The point here is not that war and cop films should never be made – that’s unrealistic and unfair – but that they are in danger of dominating our cultural production and national consciousness. What we should be moving towards, instead, is a more progressive and inclusive patriotism.

Fighter is inspired by Tom Cruise’s Top Gun franchise. While it can certainly be criticized for idolizing the US military, the latest film Top Gun: Maverick (2022) deliberately obfuscates the enemy’s origins to avoid “othering” a particular country as a villain. The film exists in a fantasy realm, seeking to use slick, stylish action for relatively benign entertainment – much like Anand’s previous spy films. Pathaan (2023), for instance, doesn’t give its antagonist Jim a religious or ethnic affiliation, and its titular protagonist both collaborates with and falls for a Pakistani agent to fight against Jim. Fighter, on the other hand, explicitly adapts real events – the 2019 Pulwama attack and subsequent Balakot Airstrike – as a springboard for war-mongering against Pakistan.