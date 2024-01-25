'Fighter' Review: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Film Takes Off, Doesn't Soar

I can’t help but wonder if jobs for dialogue writers in Bollywood are going to be scarce considering almost every film at this point uses the same template and sometimes even almost identical dialogues. The ‘hum baap hai’ and ‘ghar mai ghuske maarenge’ brand of jingoism might be diluted in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter but it’s still very much alive and breathing.

Other than being harmful messaging lacking nuance about matters of war and diplomacy, this makes a film frustrating to watch, at this point. Another problem is the film’s tendency to ‘tell don’t show’. Even the anti-India hate that the terrorist spews feels lifted from other films which grossly reduces the intended menace.

But, I digress. In Fighter, two new air force pilots arrive at a base with skepticism about their new posting – the fact that they’ve been asked to arrive in an emergency can’t possibly mean good news. Here they meet helicopter pilot Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and await the arrival of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) who is introduced as a superhero. If you’re thinking of Tom Cruise from Top Gun, you’re on the right track.