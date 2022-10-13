Five Types of Karva Chauth Think Pieces You Will Read Today

4. The Woke Husband’s Op-Ed

This will be a personal essay written by a man who identifies as a feminist. It will perform a deep dive into the author’s childhood that was shaped by strong female figures; the strong female figures in question will be the author’s mother who worked as a journalist/university professor but maintained a spotlessly clean and efficiently run household and a distant aunt who divorced her no-good husband despite familial opposition.

The piece will wax eloquent about the perseverance of women, their iron constitution, and their seemingly otherworldly ability to multitask. It will give us beguilingly intimate glimpses of the author’s home life and the ways in which romance is sustained in a progressive way that flies in the face of antiquated gender roles. This is why, the author will say, he is fasting right alongside his wife. The piece will fail to mention the said wife’s name or job or any other detail that might help the reader imagine her personhood.