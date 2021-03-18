Things Every Daughter Needs to Hear From Her Mom (Feat. Rani)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums, citing that the web series inappropriately represents teenagers and could pollute their minds. Oh, well.

Honestly, we aren’t sure if they have even watched the show. Because if they did, they’d see what we did - the reality of today and how a mother should deal with her teenage daughter. An imperfect Rani (Pooja Bhatt) perfectly handles every situation that her daughter, Shai (Aadhya Anand), falls into. She shows us how to deal with a daughter who may be insecure about the way she looks, or may end up drinking just to fit in, or may fall for a boy only to get her heart broken.

Let’s highlight the best mother-daughter moments and conversations from the show: