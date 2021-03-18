Things Every Daughter Needs to Hear From Her Mom (Feat. Rani)

Why aren’t we talking about Rani and Shai’s relationship in Bombay Begums? 
Rani and Shai from Bombay Begums. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums, citing that the web series inappropriately represents teenagers and could pollute their minds. Oh, well.

Honestly, we aren’t sure if they have even watched the show. Because if they did, they’d see what we did - the reality of today and how a mother should deal with her teenage daughter. An imperfect Rani (Pooja Bhatt) perfectly handles every situation that her daughter, Shai (Aadhya Anand), falls into. She shows us how to deal with a daughter who may be insecure about the way she looks, or may end up drinking just to fit in, or may fall for a boy only to get her heart broken.

Let’s highlight the best mother-daughter moments and conversations from the show:

Rani talking to Shai about sexual harassment. 
Rani sharing her harassment story.
Rani on risks that are worth taking. 
An important conversation every mother should have. 
Rani on heartbreak.
How to handle your child’s body image issues.
No sexist gyaan there. 
Talk to your kids about menstruation and menopause. 
