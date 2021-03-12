Portrayal of Kids: Netflix Asked to Stop Streaming 'Bombay Begums'

Raising objections to the manner in which children are portrayed in the show, the apex child rights body said in the notice that this kind of content will not only "pollute young minds of children" but also may result in "abuse and exploitation" of them.

The NCPCR said that it has decided to taken action based on a complaint that alleges that Bombay Begums shows children indulging in casual sex and abusing drugs.

"Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.

"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission concluded.

Helmed by Alankrita Srivastava, Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Sahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash among others.