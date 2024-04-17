Lesser-Known Facts About the Singer Diljit Dosanjh Plays in Amar Singh Chamkila

While a lot about Chamkila’s life is publicised, here are some lesser-known facts about the singer. For instance, did you know that superstar Sridevi wanted them to work on a film together but Chamkila rejected the offer because he ‘couldn’t speak Hindi’ fluently? Or that two of Chamkila’s children have also pursued careers in music?

Amar Singh Chamkila, who was known and criticised for his provocative lyrics, would often also sing about the issues that plagued Punjab, alcoholism, and substance abuse among other things. Chamkila and Amarjot’s devotional song ‘Baba Tera Nankana’ even touches upon the grief of the Partition.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty