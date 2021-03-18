All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

Can't help but notice how our politicians (also) find reasons to blame the women for everything.
Tirath Singh Rawat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, is already going viral on social media for his remarks. During a child substance abuse workshop, he controversially commented that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.
Translated, it reads, "She was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, and several bracelets. She had two children travelling with her. Her husband is a professor in JNU. You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?"
CM Rawat's remarks sent women looking posting photos of their ripped jeans on Twitter, and many criticised the newly-elected CM's remarks. But this is not the first time a politician chose to blow the trumpet of his misogyny in public.
Here are a few other examples.
