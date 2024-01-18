Kusha, Tanmay, Danish, Sumukhi Roast Karan Johar; Call His Koffee 'Filtered'

Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait and Tanmay Bhat were the jury for this season.
The last episode of Koffee With Karan is here and the verdict is out on whether this season of the talk show is a complete snooze fest. The overwhelming response from the jury is that it lacked the oomph and spice of the previous seasons. Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait and Tanmay Bhat, unanimously agreed that it was quite boring.
In the finale episode, the jury left no stone unturned to roast Karan. The other special guest, internet sensation, Orry also shared his thoughts on this season.
And with that, let's take a look at some of the witty one-liners that left Karan itching to exit his own show.
Karan Johar, as per the jury, was too busy making his show into a Sooraj Barjatiya film. Tanmay Bhatt aptly said that there were far too many filters in his show this season. So much so, that it should have been called 'Filter Koffee With Karan.'
The hilarious jab left Karan in complete shock.
The jury for this seasons Koffee With Karan.
Karan throughout this season has been criticised for talking a lot about himself, to the extent that he would not even let his guests speak. The jury was quick to point it out and the comedians did it in the most witty way possible.
Kusha Kapila asked Karan, “You're missing your therapy sessions to shoot KWK?”
The on-the-nose roasting continued when the jury called Karan Poo. However, it was not the version that she is famous for but the changed version where she dons the hat of being a goody two shoes.
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from their Koffee With Karan episode.
From Sara Ali Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor everyone was on their best behaviour this season. And the jury was quick to criticise that as a problem. Kusha even said that before the shoot of every episode there was probably a prayer meet.
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 8.
Karan, in his quest to make celebrities seem like real people, went a little too far with his long monologues. Although his first one on loneliness, in the Deepika Ranveer episode, was well-received by the audience it lost its charm when he spoke about himself too much and cut off his guests in the process.
Orry too was on the guest list in the finale episode sharing his thoughts on season 8. However, he also had a criticism or two to share. He spoke about how in the Deepika-Ranveer episode he never wanted to relate to DP but he did this season. He said, "I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone. Don't relate to me, DP, please. I love you."
And in a lot of ways, we concur.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Koffee With Karan season 8.
