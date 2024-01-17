Koffee With Karan 8 Finale: Orry Confesses He is a Cheater, Dating 5 People?

Comedian Danish called the eighth season of the show a “snoozefest”. While Kusha Kapila said, “Were you missing your own therapy sessions to shoot KWK?” Sumukhi Suresh asks Karan, “Why is it that this season has to be so wholesome and family-friendly?” Before the filmmaker could reply, Tanmay jokes, “If you are going to have these many filters, just call it Filter Coffee with Karan.”

The video also captures Orry playfully taking a jab at those creating memes about him, boldly stating, "While you're making memes, I'm making money." The promo sets the stage for a hilariously entertaining finale. Karan also discusses Orry's dating life with him.

The finale episode of the show will stream on 18 January on Disney Plus Hotstar.