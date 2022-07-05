Gay Couple From Kolkata Gets Married in Lavish Ceremony; Pics & Videos Go Viral

The LGBTQ+ community in Kolkata took a stride towards inclusion, as the city witnessed its biggest same-sex wedding on Sunday (3 July). Fashion designer Abhishek Ray and Digital Marketing expert Chaitanya Sharma tied the knot in an elaborate Hindu ceremony. The Bengali-Marwari couple followed both sets of rituals in order to honour their respective cultures. The ceremony even had a priest and included all traditional Hindu practices like haldi and varmala.

The grooms were especially impressed by the priest, who encouraged their decision to marry and called them torchbearers of the society. Ray told a publication, "He (the purohit) said he might not get too many Durga Puja projects this year. He knows he might be criticised by his associates, but he was ready to stand by something so pure and auspicious.”