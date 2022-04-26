Meet India’s First Openly Gay Prince Who Is Fighting to Ban Conversion Therapy

(Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of homophobia and conversion therapy).

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil is India's first openly gay royal. Having come out in an interview to a local newspaper in 2006, Gohil ended up facing a lot of backlash from the people of Rajpipla, Gujarat.

The 39th descendant of the Gohil Rajput dynasty, Manvendra Singh was even shunned by his own parents when he came out to them in 2002, four years before his newspaper interview. He was even briefly married to a woman against his wish. According to Insider, he eventually married his husband in 2013.