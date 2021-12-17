From MA in English to Selling Tea | The Incredible Story of Tuktuki Das

Tuktuki Das and the incredible story of her journey as a small entrepreneur.
Tuktuki Das was just like any other youth desperately looking for a job till a few weeks ago. But today she is a businesswoman with a presence on social media, where people are enthusiastically discussing about her career and how she's making headlines.
The 26-year-old lives in Habra in West Bengal's 24 North Parganas district, around 45 kilometres from Kolkata. She has embarked on an unusual journey as she runs a tea stall at the Habra Railway Station despite holding a Masters Degree in English.
Tuktuki's tea shop idea and opening 'MA English Chaiwali' drew inspiration from Prafull Billore, the founder of Ahmedabad-based startup MBA Chaiwalla, who started his entrepreneurial journey by selling tea at a roadside stall.
Tuktuki has become the talk of the town with people expressing surprise of a highly educated girl starting a tea stall, with majority of them praising the move while some also pointed how this depicts the failure of the government to offer livelihood opportunities to its citizens.
"He (the father) wanted me to get a government job and settle in life. After completing my graduation, I began appearing for competitive exams but couldn’t find any job. I completed Masters in English last year and decided to start my business rather than looking for a job,” Tuktuki says.
