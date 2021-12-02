‘All I Need is an Equal Chance’: The Story of Wheelchair Mr India

Gulfam Ahmad is a model, motivational speaker and powerlifter.
(Graphics: Divya Talwar)
Cameraperson: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Production Assistant: Amulya Raj Srinet
He was the fifth child, a boy. For his parents in the western Uttar Pradesh town of Bijnor, he was special. Gulfam says his parents come from an India where a boy child brings along a lot of joy, he wishes he could tell his parents that it’s wrong. They should be equally happy for a girl child.
Gulfam Ahmad at the Rubaru Mr India Event.
This is not a story about the deep-rooted biases in Indian society, it’s a story about how the family’s joy turned into sorrow. In a year's time, after he was born, his parents realised that the one-year-old could barely walk. It was only when the family moved to Delhi that he was diagnosed with Polio.
At 16, Gulfam, by then a huge Salman Khan fan, joined a gym so that he could have a physique like his favourite superstar. All he wanted was to look good but a chance meeting with a powerlifting coach changed his outlook. Now he wanted to professionally become a powerlifter. Since then he has participated in many national events. He dreams of representing India in the Paralympics someday.
Gulfam Ahmad wants to represent India in paralymics.
In 2013, at the age of 22, Gulfam finally decided to go in for a surgery, which would end his years of crawling. It was his girlfriend’s suggestion to which he readily agreed.
Gulfam Ahmad at the Rubaru Mr India Event.
Once up on his feet, a world of possibility opened up for Gulfam. He started participating in ramp shows, reality shows, started doing theatre, and in few years he won the Mr Wheelchair India title. He has even starred in music videos.
But it is in powerlifting that he really wants to touch the sky, his aim is to win a medal for India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)