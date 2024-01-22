From Begging To Heading a Kitchen: This is Lilyma Khan's Story

A woman in the slum offered shelter to Lilyma, but it came at a grave cost—collecting scraps in exchange for food. "She would wake us up at 4 am and send us to New Friends Colony Market to collect waste. If we didn't fill the big sack she gave us, she would beat us," said Lilyma.

She spent most of her early childhood rummaging through trash bins, sometimes resorting to begging just to fill an empty stomach. Yet, even in the darkest moments, hope flickered within her. "I always held onto hope that something good would turn up in my life and kept moving forward," she said.

As Lilyma took us to her old house in the slum, she felt a wave of emotions running through her. She showed us the house where she used to live with her parents. Most of the slum dwellers are still unaware that she works as a head chef now. "I don’t come here often, but whenever I do, it brings out a lot of emotions because this place holds memories of my parents and my childhood," she said.

At 8, she fled the torment of her neighbour's house, seeking refuge under the Okhla Flyover. There, amidst fellow street children, she endured a life of begging.