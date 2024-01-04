Five Things Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Revealed On 'Koffee With Karan 8'

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were the latest guests on Koffee With Karan 8.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 saw sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor (who made her debut) spill the beans about their relationship status, finding strength in each other after their mother Sridevi's death, about dad Boney Kapoor and more.
Here are 5 things we found out about the Kapoor sisters and their father Boney Kapoor.
Janhvi and Khushi got emotional and spoke about the first time they found out about the passing of their mother, Sridevi. The actor passed away in 2018.
Janhvi said that it was her younger sister Khushi who comforted her.
Khushi added that she felt she had to hold it together for the family. "I feel like I've always been the strong one."
The two sisters also revealed that they had to be each other's mother and sister, and found support in each other when their mom died.
Janhvi told Karan how similar Khushi and Sridevi are.
More power to the sisters for being each other's strength.
No episode of the chat show can be complete without mentioning the guests' relationship status, and this one was no different.
When Karan asked Khushi if she was dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina she responded, "False, I would say it is not true." She then added cheekily, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where it’s a row of people saying ‘Om and I were just good friends’, it's just like that." Well, we know what that means.
Even Janhvi wasn't spared. Karan quizzed her about how things are with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. He enquired, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else, and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?”
Janhvi responded, “Have you heard that song, ‘Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja’? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.” We don't need any other confirmation.
Janhvi did mention how Shikhar has been a solid support system from the beginning.
In a hilarious segment, the sisters also spoke about their father, producer Boney Kapoor's fascination with airport looks, his acting career and how he is now a 'woke' man who continues to defy expectations.
When Karan questioned about the generation gap between Khushi and Janhvi and their 'traditional' father Janhvi said, “He has become quite cool now. We shocked him a lot. Now he is shocking us!”
When Karan pointed out that Boney's Instagram is 'full of his own airport looks', the sisters responded that what everyone sees are chosen photos, but they get spammed by him.
Boney has starred in AK Vs AK and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and in the, Janhvi recalled that Boney was quite upset at not being included in the Tu Jhoothi... trailer. Boney played Ranbir Kapoor's father in the film.
During the conversation, Karan also asked the girls if they were proud of their dad's acting debut. Khushi said she had gone to visit him on AK Vs AK sets. She recalled seeing 13 suitcases full of items from his wardrobe. With his posh tracksuits, Khushi felt like he was comfortable playing himself.
When asked if their father is 'looking for more acting assignments' Jahnvi responded, "Most producers can't afford him. He is really quoting high." To which Karan agreed, "He is a diva."
We all look to our siblings for advice and approval when we are in relationships or otherwise, and the Kapoor sisters are no different.
When talking about Janhvi's dating life, she revealed that Khushi has disapproved of all her boyfriends except one. Is it Shikhar Pahariya?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)