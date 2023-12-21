Koffee With Karan: 5 Reasons Why Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty Are a 'Dynamic Duo'

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen at their candid best on Karan Johar's chat show as they talk about films, family and the industry.
Filmmakers Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spilled some beans on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 8. From their parents' struggles in the film industry to their work ethic this episode was filled with some wholesome yet eye-opening revelations.
Here are five highlights from the episode:
During the episode, he revealed his father, late stunt director Veeru Devgan, ran from his Punjab home at 13, came to Mumbai without a train ticket and was sent behind bars. He would often go hungry. He eventually found a cab cleaning job and was allowed to sleep in that cab itself. He later became a carpenter but also slowly engaged in street fights as he was part of gangs. Later senior action director Ravi Khanna spotted him during a gang's street fight and told him, “Tu ladta bahut ajha hai (you fight very well)”, and made him a fighter (in films.)
Ajay earlier had posted a video of his late father. Take a look:
The director also opened up about his failures in the industry. He spoke about the box office failure of Cirkus and how he has learnt from it.
Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Sharma in a still from Cirkus.
Rohit, not one to mince his words, got candid about his thoughts on the new crop of actors who are different from the older generation. He said:
Rohit Shetty on Koffee With Karan.
In a hilarious turn of events the audience got to know that Ajay does not enjoy attending parties and therefore he is rarely spotted at one. He also shared that there was a misconception that he is arrogant but that has given way to the understanding that he is just not the party-going sort.
He said:
The media has been showering attention on star-kids and Nysa Devgn is part of that group. Ajay emphasised that she does not like the attention but she really can't do anything about it.
