Freebies for Riders & Lessons on Secularism, This Cabbie Is Like No Other

The moment you enter Abdul's cab, your eyes would not know where to settle, you will feel overwhelmed. Attachments at the back of front seats are full of freebies offered by Abdul.

The first rack contains juices, water, lassi, and 3 jars of candies on each side and one jar of cardamoms and chewing gums.

Second rack on the left seat has got your vanity covered. Moisturiser, Vaseline, deodorant, nail paint remover, powder, shoe polish – you name it, he has it .

At the back of right seat, you have sanitiser, hair serum, Volini, a little box which holds toothpicks, earbuds, lighter, and a stapler.

At the bottom, you have umbrella and tissue box on one side and newspaper and masks on the other.

On each side hangs a packet each of munchies if you are in a mood to snack on something.

And of course, Abdul has kept a regular first-aid box also.