Watch: Down Syndrome Didn’t Stop This Model and Baker From Achieving Her Goals

Zainika Jagasia is a part-time model and a full-time baker.
(Photo: The Quint)
Zainika Jagasia was born with down syndrome, but that didn't stop her from achieving her goals. At 19, she is a professional baker, an aspiring model, and an inspiration to many. This is her story.
Zainika's mother, Reshma Jagasia, had a gut feeling all throughout her pregnancy that there was something amiss. "It was almost like my child was talking to me all the time", she said. She chose to stay conscious during her C-section surgery and when Zainika was born, the doctors confirmed that she had down syndrome.
Living with trisomy 21.
Zainika was a few months old when her parents started her physical and speech therapy. They would spend 8-10 hours a day doing therapy, but it paid off. They set developmental milestones and achieved them at the right time too.
Zainika was a bright student in school. She scored well in her 10th grade as well, but after the COVID-19 outbreak, when school shut and forced students and teachers to switch to online learning, her parents realised that it wasn't helping her grow. Zainika's sister, Gitika, is a professional baker who runs a home bakery. Their father thought that it would be best for Zainika to assist Gitika and learn new skills.
Zainika with her sister, Gitika.
While Zainika is enjoying her stint in baking, her dream is to become a model and walk the ramp for Gucci some day. This time too, Zainika is sure that she won't let down syndrome get in the way.
Zainika, the model.
She has a goal set once again and there's no stopping her.
Camera: Sanjoy Deb & Gautam Sharma
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Producer: Divya Talwar
