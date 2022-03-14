Watch: Down Syndrome Didn’t Stop This Model and Baker From Achieving Her Goals

"When I came back home from the hospital, I would hold Zainika and cry all night. One day my husband, my pillar of strength, told me that we must stop crying and do something about making Zainika's life better and that day I promised myself that I would do all it takes to give my child the best life. Yes, she has trisomy 21, but she was going to create her own DNA."

Reshma Jagasia, Zainika's mother