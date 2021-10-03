Dangal in the 'Bigg Boss 15' Jungle: A First-Person Account

As Bigg Boss 15 kickstarts, here's what we journalists went through when we were given a task to perform.
Abira Dhar
NEON
Published:

A journalist gives us an account of what all you can expect in Bigg Boss 15.

|

(Photo Courtesy: ColotsTV)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A journalist gives us an account of what all you can expect in <em>Bigg Boss 15</em>.</p></div>

Before you start watching Bigg Boss 15, here are a few things you can expect from this season. We journalists were given a first-hand experience in a jungle of the drama that's set to unfold in the Bigg Boss house. Some of the things that I witnessed:

  1. Sankat hi Sankat

  2. Enthu Cutlet: There is always one in the team

  3. Wild, Wild Action

  4. Drama.... Of Course!

  5. Do or Die

  6. Yelling, and LOTS of it

  7. Need Adrenaline Rush? Sign up for the show

Watch the video for more

Also ReadBigg Boss 15 Contestants: Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, and Others
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT