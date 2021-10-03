Bigg Boss 15 Contestants: Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, and Others

Salman Khan introduced the contestants for Bigg Boss 15 on the premiere night on Saturday. Actor Ranveer Singh will join Salman on the show on Sunday, to introduce his show The Big Picture.

During the premiere, the contestants, including Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, and Umar Riaz were given tags as animals based on their personalities, courtesy the 'Awesome Mirror'.

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat will enter the show on Sunday.

Here's a complete list of contestants: