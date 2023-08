Should ‘Conditions Apply’ to Our Freedom, Asks Ayushmann Khurrana

The Indian constitution may have given all its citizens fundamental rights. But what happens when these rights are only granted subject to certain conditions? In this video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shows you the harsh realities of the world we live in.



Poetry: Abhinav Nagar

Camera: Sanjoy Deb

Camera & Production Assistant: Gautam Sharma

Editor: Ashish Maccune

Producer: Divya Talwar