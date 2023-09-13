'I'm Proud & Humbled': Ayushmann Khurrana on Receiving the TIME 100 Impact Award

Ayushmann Khurrana receives TIME 100 Impact Award.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with TIME magazine's prestigious TIME 100 Impact Award on 13 September. Ayushmann is the only Indian to have been chosen for the award this year.
The Dream Girl 2 actor received the honour for his invaluable contribution towards pushing the content envelope in India through his brand of disruptive cinema as well as his exemplary work for child rights protection as the UNICEF Ambassador.
Reacting to his big win, Ayushmann shared in a statement, "This is the second time that the prestigious TIME Magazine has chosen to recognise the work that I do on camera as well as off it. I’m proud as well as humbled with this honour from TIME Magazine because it validates my core belief system as an artiste and a human being trying to affect positive social change."
"I’m deeply grateful to TIME Magazine for bestowing me with the TIME 100 Impact honour this year. I have and will always try to push the content envelope of India through my brand of cinema," he added.
Ayushmann concluded his statement by saying, "And I shall also continue to work hard as the UNICEF Ambassador to aid as many children in need in my country. I want to make a difference through my craft and my actions so that the people too can join me in making this nation better for our future generations."
This is the second time in the past three years that Ayushmann has been honoured by TIME magazine.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film opened to mixed reviews from both the audience and critics.
